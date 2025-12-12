SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK) Director Steven Tucker Sells 10,625 Shares

SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK – Get Free Report) Director Steven Tucker sold 10,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total transaction of $403,856.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 49,914 shares in the company, valued at $1,897,231.14. This represents a 17.55% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
SmartFinancial Stock Up 3.0%
Shares of SmartFinancial stock opened at $39.74 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $676.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.57 and a beta of 0.75. SmartFinancial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.31 and a twelve month high of $39.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.07.
SmartFinancial Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 17th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 17th. SmartFinancial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.68%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Research lowered shares of SmartFinancial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of SmartFinancial from $37.00 to $39.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on SmartFinancial from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Hovde Group increased their price objective on SmartFinancial from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.10.
SmartFinancial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for SmartBank that provides various financial services to individuals and corporate customers in Tennessee, Alabama, and Florida. It operates through Commercial Real Estate, Consumer Real Estate, Construction and Land Development, Commercial and Industrial, Leases, and Consumer and Other segments.
