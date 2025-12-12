WINTON GROUP Ltd Acquires 9,740 Shares of Microsoft Corporation $MSFT

WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 186.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,977 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,740 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $7,450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 51.3% during the second quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 59 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Bulwark Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Westend Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Microsoft by 386.7% during the 2nd quarter. Westend Capital Management LLC now owns 73 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, University of Illinois Foundation acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the second quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.13% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MSFT shares. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Raymond James Financial cut their price target on shares of Microsoft from $630.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 18th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, December 4th. Finally, Arete Research boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $710.00 to $730.00 in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-seven have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $632.34.

In other Microsoft news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 38,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $518.64, for a total transaction of $19,967,640.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 461,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $239,402,668.08. The trade was a 7.70% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Takeshi Numoto sold 2,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.72, for a total value of $1,364,352.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 55,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,703,959.04. The trade was a 4.86% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 54,100 shares of company stock valued at $27,598,872. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSFT opened at $483.47 on Friday. Microsoft Corporation has a 12 month low of $344.79 and a 12 month high of $555.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $504.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $501.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.59 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.39, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The software giant reported $4.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.65 by $0.48. Microsoft had a net margin of 35.71% and a return on equity of 32.45%. The firm had revenue of $77.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.30 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Microsoft Corporation will post 13.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 19th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.89%.

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

