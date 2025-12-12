Imperial Petroleum (NASDAQ:IMPP) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.21 EPS

Imperial Petroleum (NASDAQ:IMPP – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.21, Zacks reports. Imperial Petroleum had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 29.79%.The business had revenue of $41.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.20 million.
Imperial Petroleum Trading Down 4.9%
NASDAQ IMPP opened at $4.26 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.22 and its 200 day moving average is $4.05. Imperial Petroleum has a 12 month low of $2.12 and a 12 month high of $6.57. The stock has a market cap of $154.30 million, a PE ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.27.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Imperial Petroleum
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Imperial Petroleum stock. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in Imperial Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:IMPP – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 18,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,000. Two Sigma Investments LP owned approximately 0.05% of Imperial Petroleum as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.44% of the company’s stock.
Imperial Petroleum Company Profile
Imperial Petroleum Inc provides international seaborne transportation services to oil producers, refineries, and commodities traders. It carries refined petroleum products, such as gasoline, diesel, fuel oil, and jet fuel, as well as edible oils and chemicals, crude oils, iron ore, coal and grains, and minor bulks, such as bauxite, phosphate, and fertilizers.
