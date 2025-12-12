WINTON GROUP Ltd Makes New $916,000 Investment in Jbs N.V. $JBS

WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in Jbs N.V. (NYSE:JBS – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 62,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $916,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of JBS. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of JBS in the second quarter valued at about $1,506,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new stake in JBS during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $439,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in JBS in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $161,969,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in JBS in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in JBS in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $162,000.
JBS Stock Up 0.8%
Shares of JBS stock opened at $14.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.55. Jbs N.V. has a 52 week low of $12.37 and a 52 week high of $17.80.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
About JBS
JBS N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a protein and food company worldwide. The company offers beef, pork, chicken, poultry, fish, and lamb products; cooked frozen meat; plant based products; and other food products. It also sells leather, leather, hygiene and cleaning products, collagen, metal packaging, biodiesel, and others, as well as wet blue leather, semi-finished, and finished leather products.
