WINTON GROUP Ltd Makes New $916,000 Investment in Jbs N.V. $JBS

WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in Jbs N.V. (NYSE:JBS – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 62,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $916,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of JBS. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of JBS in the second quarter valued at about $1,506,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new stake in JBS during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $439,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in JBS in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $161,969,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in JBS in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in JBS in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $162,000.

Get JBS alerts:

JBS Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of JBS stock opened at $14.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.55. Jbs N.V. has a 52 week low of $12.37 and a 52 week high of $17.80.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on JBS. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of JBS in a research report on Friday, August 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $18.50 price target on shares of JBS in a report on Wednesday, November 26th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of JBS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 16th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of JBS in a report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on JBS from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, JBS has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.38.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on JBS

About JBS

(Free Report)

JBS N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a protein and food company worldwide. The company offers beef, pork, chicken, poultry, fish, and lamb products; cooked frozen meat; plant based products; and other food products. It also sells leather, leather, hygiene and cleaning products, collagen, metal packaging, biodiesel, and others, as well as wet blue leather, semi-finished, and finished leather products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JBS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JBS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.