Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) CEO Satish Dhanasekaran Sells 4,230 Shares of Stock

Keysight Technologies Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) CEO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 4,230 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.43, for a total transaction of $894,348.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 128,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,090,737.33. The trade was a 3.20% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Satish Dhanasekaran also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 1st, Satish Dhanasekaran sold 12,528 shares of Keysight Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.42, for a total transaction of $2,460,749.76.

Shares of NYSE KEYS opened at $214.29 on Friday. Keysight Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $121.43 and a 52-week high of $214.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.82, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $181.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $170.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.35.

Keysight Technologies ( NYSE:KEYS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.08. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 19.30% and a net margin of 15.71%.The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.65 EPS. Keysight Technologies’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Keysight Technologies has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.950-2.010 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Keysight Technologies Inc. will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Keysight Technologies announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, November 24th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the scientific and technical instruments company to repurchase up to 4.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

KEYS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. UBS Group set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $180.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $232.00 target price on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Monday, December 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $217.09.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 358.3% in the 2nd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 165 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in Keysight Technologies by 155.2% in the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 171 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. 84.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

