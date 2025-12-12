Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Grows Position in Comcast Corporation $CMCSA

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,537,850 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 510,915 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Comcast were worth $90,576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Comcast by 86.0% in the second quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 757 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Comcast by 906.8% during the 2nd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 745 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 433.3% in the 2nd quarter. Avalon Trust Co now owns 768 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the period. Ransom Advisory Ltd bought a new position in shares of Comcast in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Howard Hughes Medical Institute purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Comcast alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CMCSA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 target price (down previously from $39.00) on shares of Comcast in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Comcast from $45.50 to $41.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Arete Research cut their price target on shares of Comcast from $39.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Comcast from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Comcast from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.78.

Comcast Trading Up 0.1%

NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $27.60 on Friday. Comcast Corporation has a 12-month low of $25.75 and a 12-month high of $40.37. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $100.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.83.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 13th. The cable giant reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $30.34 billion for the quarter. Comcast had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 18.06%. On average, analysts forecast that Comcast Corporation will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 14th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.8%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 14th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.96%.

Comcast Profile

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.