Maverick Capital Ltd. Sells 903,814 Shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. $DLTR

Maverick Capital Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) by 97.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,183 shares of the company’s stock after selling 903,814 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd.’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $2,692,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DLTR. LBP AM SA bought a new stake in Dollar Tree in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,742,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 38,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,766,000 after acquiring an additional 2,666 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC grew its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 31.9% in the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 37,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,782,000 after purchasing an additional 8,962 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its position in Dollar Tree by 20.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 400,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,096,000 after purchasing an additional 68,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WESPAC Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dollar Tree in the second quarter worth $953,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $104.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 4th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Dollar Tree from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 4th. Jefferies Financial Group restated an “underperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Dollar Tree in a research report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Barclays raised their price objective on Dollar Tree from $120.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $135.00 target price (up previously from $130.00) on shares of Dollar Tree in a research report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.17.

Dollar Tree Trading Up 4.6%

NASDAQ DLTR opened at $129.97 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $25.84 billion, a PE ratio of -9.66, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $103.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.26. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.80 and a 12 month high of $130.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 3rd. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.12. Dollar Tree had a positive return on equity of 30.23% and a negative net margin of 15.40%.The firm had revenue of $4.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. Dollar Tree’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Dollar Tree has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.400-2.600 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dollar Tree

In other news, insider Brent A. Beebe sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.65, for a total transaction of $274,230.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 13,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,712,691. This represents a 13.80% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Robert Aflatooni sold 1,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.70, for a total value of $119,322.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 21,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,026,769.40. This represents a 5.56% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc operates retail discount stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

