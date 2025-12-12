Maverick Capital Ltd. Decreases Stock Holdings in CoreWeave Inc. $CRWV

Maverick Capital Ltd. reduced its position in CoreWeave Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWV – Free Report) by 68.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 267,740 shares of the company’s stock after selling 594,076 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. owned 0.06% of CoreWeave worth $43,658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CRWV. Chelsea Counsel Co. purchased a new stake in CoreWeave during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of CoreWeave during the second quarter worth $34,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CoreWeave during the second quarter worth $39,000. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CoreWeave during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CoreWeave in the 2nd quarter worth $49,000.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Magnetar Financial Llc sold 1,451,063 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.60, for a total value of $182,253,512.80. Following the sale, the insider owned 363,631 shares in the company, valued at $45,672,053.60. This represents a 79.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,065,587 shares of company stock valued at $3,703,558,475.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CRWV shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on CoreWeave from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 17th. Barclays dropped their price target on CoreWeave from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of CoreWeave from $168.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. JMP Securities raised shares of CoreWeave from a “market perform” rating to a “market outperform” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of CoreWeave from $150.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CoreWeave has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.47.

CoreWeave Trading Down 0.9%

Shares of NASDAQ:CRWV opened at $87.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66. CoreWeave Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.51 and a 52-week high of $187.00. The stock has a market cap of $33.76 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.26. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $106.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $120.12.

CoreWeave (NASDAQ:CRWV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.82) EPS. CoreWeave’s quarterly revenue was up 133.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

CoreWeave Company Profile

CoreWeave, Inc engages in the powers of the creation and delivery of the intelligence that drives innovation. It offers a solution used by organizations of all sizes that require sophisticated AI computing, from the largest of enterprises to small, well-funded start-ups. The company was founded by Michael Intrator, Brian Venturo, and Brannin McBee on September 21, 2017 and is headquartered in Livingston, NJ.

