Maverick Capital Ltd. Has $4.83 Million Stock Holdings in Ulta Beauty Inc. $ULTA

Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its position in shares of Ulta Beauty Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 175.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,324 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,577 shares during the quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd.’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $4,830,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 128.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,225,023 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $449,021,000 after purchasing an additional 688,267 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 2nd quarter valued at $258,791,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 64.8% in the 1st quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 931,557 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $341,453,000 after buying an additional 366,147 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Ulta Beauty by 237.7% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 270,420 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $96,674,000 after buying an additional 190,353 shares during the period. Finally, Interval Partners LP lifted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 2,962.9% during the first quarter. Interval Partners LP now owns 191,828 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $70,313,000 after acquiring an additional 185,565 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty Stock Performance

Shares of Ulta Beauty stock opened at $593.41 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $535.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $511.17. Ulta Beauty Inc. has a 52-week low of $309.01 and a 52-week high of $611.90. The firm has a market cap of $26.32 billion, a PE ratio of 22.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.87.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 4th. The specialty retailer reported $5.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.61 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 46.33% and a net margin of 9.93%.The business’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.14 EPS. Ulta Beauty has set its FY 2025 guidance at 25.200-25.500 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ulta Beauty Inc. will post 23.96 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ULTA. Wall Street Zen downgraded Ulta Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 26th. Cowen upgraded Ulta Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Ulta Beauty from $600.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 5th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $640.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 5th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Friday, December 5th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $575.25.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

