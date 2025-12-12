Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Boosts Stock Position in CME Group Inc. $CME

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 33.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 263,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,638 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in CME Group were worth $72,750,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of CME Group by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,176,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,695,313,000 after buying an additional 532,549 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in CME Group by 3.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,178,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,524,271,000 after acquiring an additional 319,899 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in CME Group in the second quarter worth $1,571,447,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in CME Group by 9.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 4,113,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,091,401,000 after acquiring an additional 363,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in CME Group by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,833,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,056,476,000 after purchasing an additional 238,522 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director William R. Shepard bought 262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $265.19 per share, with a total value of $69,479.78. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 258,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,540,742.21. This represents a 0.10% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Harold Eugene Jr. Ford sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.53, for a total transaction of $263,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 1,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $287,511.23. This represents a 47.82% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 2,147 shares of company stock valued at $562,079 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CME has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of CME Group from $288.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of CME Group from $283.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 13th. Raymond James Financial reduced their target price on CME Group from $309.00 to $307.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on CME Group from $264.00 to $263.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on CME Group from $313.00 to $304.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $288.59.

CME Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CME opened at $272.40 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $271.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $272.47. CME Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $224.62 and a fifty-two week high of $290.79. The company has a market capitalization of $98.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.40, a P/E/G ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.05. CME Group had a return on equity of 14.61% and a net margin of 58.84%.The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.68 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 10.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CME Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 12th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 12th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.45%.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

