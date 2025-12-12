Vivaldi Capital Management LP Takes Position in Marvell Technology, Inc. $MRVL

Vivaldi Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 76,505 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,921,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the second quarter valued at about $716,713,000. Amundi grew its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 113.4% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 8,648,350 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $642,140,000 after buying an additional 4,596,309 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Marvell Technology by 112.4% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,097,620 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $626,756,000 after acquiring an additional 4,285,330 shares during the period. Aspex Management HK Ltd purchased a new stake in Marvell Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $324,736,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Marvell Technology by 662.9% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,119,855 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $187,566,000 after acquiring an additional 2,710,894 shares during the period. 83.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 3rd. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective (up from $100.00) on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Wednesday, December 3rd. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Marvell Technology to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 24th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Wednesday, December 3rd. Finally, UBS Group set a $100.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating and fourteen have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.56.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy bought 13,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $77.09 per share, with a total value of $1,048,424.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 268,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,709,226.33. This trade represents a 5.33% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark Casper sold 1,253 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total value of $126,553.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 9,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $911,323. This represents a 12.19% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have acquired 27,200 shares of company stock valued at $2,109,632 in the last three months. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Marvell Technology Stock Down 3.3%

MRVL stock opened at $89.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $88.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.00. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.08 and a 52 week high of $127.48. The company has a market cap of $75.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.93.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. Marvell Technology had a net margin of 31.75% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. Marvell Technology has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 0.740-0.840 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 10th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 10th. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is presently 8.42%.

Marvell Technology announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, September 24th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to buy up to 7.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

