Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Sells 11,384 Shares of Chubb Limited $CB

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina decreased its stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 173,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,384 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Chubb were worth $50,367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Chubb by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,738,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,643,993,000 after purchasing an additional 210,053 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Chubb by 0.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,810,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,541,771,000 after acquiring an additional 30,721 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Chubb by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,696,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,418,398,000 after acquiring an additional 304,751 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Chubb in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,195,137,000. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its position in shares of Chubb by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 2,784,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $840,756,000 after purchasing an additional 30,334 shares in the last quarter. 83.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chubb stock opened at $306.09 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $287.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $282.08. Chubb Limited has a 1-year low of $252.16 and a 1-year high of $308.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $7.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.51 by $1.98. Chubb had a net margin of 16.53% and a return on equity of 12.93%. The company had revenue of $16.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 21.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 12th will be issued a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 12th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.19%.

In related news, insider John J. Lupica sold 23,698 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.00, for a total transaction of $6,659,138.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 90,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,458,600. The trade was a 20.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 10,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.17, for a total value of $3,133,478.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 12,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,749,512.20. This trade represents a 45.52% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 57,333 shares of company stock worth $16,629,873 over the last 90 days. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on CB shares. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $325.00 price objective on shares of Chubb in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Chubb from $321.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Chubb from $331.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 2nd. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on shares of Chubb from $336.00 to $364.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Chubb from $303.00 to $304.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $309.79.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

