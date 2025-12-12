Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Boosts Stock Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. $TJX

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 0.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 522,515 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,724 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $64,525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TJX. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 113.7% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 15,039 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,817,000 after purchasing an additional 8,002 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in TJX Companies by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,172 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC boosted its position in TJX Companies by 32.9% in the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 3,856 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 955 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 3.1% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 29,516 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $3,595,000 after acquiring an additional 888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the first quarter worth $1,827,000. 91.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.40, for a total value of $75,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 22,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,362,896.80. This represents a 2.20% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 24,363 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.31, for a total value of $3,686,365.53. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 510,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,286,121.80. This trade represents a 4.55% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 54,863 shares of company stock valued at $8,226,366 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TJX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $145.00 target price (up from $140.00) on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, November 20th. TD Cowen increased their price target on TJX Companies from $162.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $181.00 price objective on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, December 4th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of TJX Companies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.10.

TJX Companies Stock Down 0.1%

TJX stock opened at $155.51 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $172.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.33, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $112.10 and a twelve month high of $157.72. The company’s 50 day moving average is $146.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.21.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 19th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.06. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 58.30%. The business had revenue of $15.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. TJX Companies has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.330-1.360 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 4.630-4.660 EPS. Research analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 12th will be issued a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 12th. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is presently 37.53%.

TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Further Reading

