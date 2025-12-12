First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.15 (NASDAQ:FMB)

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMBGet Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 12th will be given a dividend of 0.147 per share on Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 12th.

Shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF stock opened at $51.09 on Friday. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a twelve month low of $48.19 and a twelve month high of $51.67. The company’s 50 day moving average is $51.14 and its 200 day moving average is $50.34.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 7.8% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 2,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Stonehaven Wealth & Tax Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stonehaven Wealth & Tax Solutions LLC now owns 4,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 61,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,063,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Financial Strategies Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Strategies Group Inc. now owns 17,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $914,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 13,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter.

The First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (FMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests primarily in investment-grade municipal bonds, with some high-yield exposure. FMB was launched on May 13, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

