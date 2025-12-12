First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEX) Increases Dividend to $0.41 Per Share

First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEX – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.4092 per share on Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 12th. This is a 26.4% increase from First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32.

First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Stock Performance

Shares of FEX stock opened at $120.92 on Friday. First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund has a fifty-two week low of $88.06 and a fifty-two week high of $120.97. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $116.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.76 and a beta of 0.99.

First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile

First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Defined Large Cap Core Index (the Index). The Index is an enhanced index created and administered by Standard & Poor’s, which employs the AlphaDEX stock selection methodology to select stocks from the S&P 500 Index.

