First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEX) Increases Dividend to $0.41 Per Share

First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEX – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.4092 per share on Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 12th. This is a 26.4% increase from First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32.
First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Stock Performance
Shares of FEX stock opened at $120.92 on Friday. First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund has a fifty-two week low of $88.06 and a fifty-two week high of $120.97. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $116.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.76 and a beta of 0.99.
First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile
