NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Given Buy Rating at BTIG Research

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by BTIG Research in a report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $100.00 price target on the footwear maker’s stock. BTIG Research’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 47.60% from the stock’s previous close.

NKE has been the subject of several other reports. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a report on Monday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley set a $72.00 price objective on shares of NIKE and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. UBS Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $85.00 price target on NIKE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. Finally, Barclays set a $70.00 price target on NIKE and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have assigned a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.10.

Get NIKE alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on NIKE

NIKE Stock Up 3.0%

Shares of NKE opened at $67.75 on Friday. NIKE has a 52 week low of $52.28 and a 52 week high of $82.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $100.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.74, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $65.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.22.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 30th. The footwear maker reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.22. NIKE had a return on equity of 21.16% and a net margin of 6.23%.The company had revenue of $11.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.96 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. NIKE’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NIKE will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at NIKE

In other NIKE news, EVP Treasure Heinle sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.27, for a total value of $306,461.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 29,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,095,052.92. This trade represents a 12.76% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jorgen Vig Knudstorp bought 16,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $62.09 per share, with a total value of $1,002,753.50. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 21,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,327,980.92. This represents a 308.32% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of NIKE

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIKE during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 952.6% in the second quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Saudi Central Bank purchased a new position in NIKE during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Matrix Trust Co boosted its stake in NIKE by 53.1% during the second quarter. Matrix Trust Co now owns 441 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NIKE in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.