Anfield Dynamic Fixed Income ETF (BATS:ADFI) Raises Dividend to $0.05 Per Share

Anfield Dynamic Fixed Income ETF (BATS:ADFIGet Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.0524 per share on Monday, December 15th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 12th. This is a 121.1% increase from Anfield Dynamic Fixed Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02.

Anfield Dynamic Fixed Income ETF Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of ADFI stock opened at $8.61 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.55. Anfield Dynamic Fixed Income ETF has a 1 year low of $7.94 and a 1 year high of $9.30.

Anfield Dynamic Fixed Income ETF Company Profile

The Anfield Dynamic Fixed Income ETF (ADFI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of fixed income ETFs which focuses on total return by utilizing broad flexibility to invest in different types of fixed income securities and sectors globally.

