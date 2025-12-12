Calamos Bitcoin 80 Series Structured Alt Protection ETF – April (NYSEARCA:CBTA) to Issue Annual Dividend of $0.25

Calamos Bitcoin 80 Series Structured Alt Protection ETF – April (NYSEARCA:CBTA – Get Free Report) declared an annual dividend on Thursday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.248 per share on Monday, December 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 85.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 12th.
Calamos Bitcoin 80 Series Structured Alt Protection ETF – April Trading Down 0.5%
Shares of NYSEARCA:CBTA opened at $29.03 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.16. Calamos Bitcoin 80 Series Structured Alt Protection ETF – April has a twelve month low of $25.00 and a twelve month high of $33.57.
About Calamos Bitcoin 80 Series Structured Alt Protection ETF – April
