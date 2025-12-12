Calamos Bitcoin 80 Series Structured Alt Protection ETF – April (NYSEARCA:CBTA) to Issue Annual Dividend of $0.25

Calamos Bitcoin 80 Series Structured Alt Protection ETF – April (NYSEARCA:CBTA – Get Free Report) declared an annual dividend on Thursday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.248 per share on Monday, December 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 85.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 12th.

Calamos Bitcoin 80 Series Structured Alt Protection ETF – April Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of NYSEARCA:CBTA opened at $29.03 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.16. Calamos Bitcoin 80 Series Structured Alt Protection ETF – April has a twelve month low of $25.00 and a twelve month high of $33.57.

About Calamos Bitcoin 80 Series Structured Alt Protection ETF – April

The Calamos Bitcoin 80 Series Structured Alt Protection ETF – April (CBTA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to provide limited upside potential and 80% protection relative to bitcoin over an annual period. The funds objective attempts to reduce the volatility of an asset class that is uncorrelated to traditional securities CBTA was launched on Apr 7, 2025 and is issued by Calamos.

