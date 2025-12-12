The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 212,780 Shares of McDonald’s Corporation $MCD

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its stake in shares of McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 27.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 570,772 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 212,780 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $166,762,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nova Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. HFM Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 142.9% during the 2nd quarter. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. now owns 85 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, GFG Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. 70.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

Shares of McDonald’s stock opened at $309.82 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $304.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $303.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $220.64 billion, a PE ratio of 26.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.52. McDonald’s Corporation has a 52-week low of $276.53 and a 52-week high of $326.32.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The fast-food giant reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.33 by ($0.11). McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.04% and a negative return on equity of 280.89%. The firm had revenue of $7.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.23 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Corporation will post 12.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be issued a $1.86 dividend. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st. This is a positive change from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.77. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is 63.48%.

Insider Transactions at McDonald’s

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 3,195 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.82, for a total value of $977,094.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 6,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,861,832.16. The trade was a 34.42% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ian Frederick Borden sold 17,134 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $5,311,540.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 26,353 shares in the company, valued at $8,169,430. This represents a 39.40% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 40,030 shares of company stock worth $12,240,570 over the last quarter. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays dropped their price target on McDonald’s from $362.00 to $358.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Mizuho raised shares of McDonald’s to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on McDonald’s from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $324.57.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.

