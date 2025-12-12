Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. $TSM is Parkwood LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Parkwood LLC increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 15.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 163,608 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 21,891 shares during the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing comprises 3.3% of Parkwood LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Parkwood LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $37,056,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2.4% in the second quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,815 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 1,133 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC now owns 517 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.2% during the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 3,621 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $820,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty One Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 4.3% in the second quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 1,076 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. 16.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Trading Down 1.7%

Shares of NYSE:TSM opened at $305.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has a twelve month low of $134.25 and a twelve month high of $313.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $293.66 and a 200-day moving average of $255.65.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 16th. The semiconductor company reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.33. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 34.34% and a net margin of 43.72%.The company had revenue of $32.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $951.89 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.9678 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 17th. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.67%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TSM. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $290.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Sunday. Itau BBA Securities started coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Monday, October 27th. UBS Group set a $330.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Sunday. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $355.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on TSM

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

(Free Report)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.