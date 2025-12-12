First Trust China AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FCA) Announces $0.13 Quarterly Dividend

First Trust China AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FCA – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 11th. Investors of record on Friday, December 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.1285 per share on Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 12th.
First Trust China AlphaDEX Fund Price Performance
NASDAQ:FCA opened at $28.01 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.22 million, a P/E ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 0.43. First Trust China AlphaDEX Fund has a one year low of $17.34 and a one year high of $30.38. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.89.
About First Trust China AlphaDEX Fund
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than First Trust China AlphaDEX Fund
- The 3 Best Retail Stocks to Shop for in August
- 4 Canadian Oil Stocks That Are Filling the Heavy Crude Gap
- Investing In Automotive Stocks
- Dividend Powerhouses: 3 Blue-Chip Stocks Built for the Long Haul
- How Can Retail Investors Trade the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX)?
- 3 Recently Downgraded Stocks to Avoid in 2026
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust China AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust China AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.