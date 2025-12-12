First Trust China AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FCA) Announces $0.13 Quarterly Dividend

First Trust China AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FCAGet Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 11th. Investors of record on Friday, December 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.1285 per share on Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 12th.

First Trust China AlphaDEX Fund Price Performance

NASDAQ:FCA opened at $28.01 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.22 million, a P/E ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 0.43. First Trust China AlphaDEX Fund has a one year low of $17.34 and a one year high of $30.38. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.89.

About First Trust China AlphaDEX Fund

The First Trust China AlphaDEX Fund (FCA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX China index. The fund tracks the Defined China Index. The alpha-seeking index employs a quantitative methodology to select stocks based on both value and growth factors. FCA was launched on Apr 18, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

