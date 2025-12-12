Quantinno Capital Management LP Lowers Stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. $TMO

Quantinno Capital Management LP lessened its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 84,684 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,361 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $34,336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 137.5% in the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 57 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Anderson Financial Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the first quarter worth $30,000. Keystone Global Partners LLC bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 406.7% during the 2nd quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 76 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 140.6% during the 2nd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 77 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

Insider Transactions at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In related news, EVP Frederick M. Lowery sold 6,912 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $581.94, for a total transaction of $4,022,369.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 14,367 shares in the company, valued at $8,360,731.98. The trade was a 32.48% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael D. Shafer sold 10,725 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total value of $6,435,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 18,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,238,600. The trade was a 36.41% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 149,271 shares of company stock valued at $86,507,282. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TMO shares. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $500.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 1st. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $565.00 to $635.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Thermo Fisher Scientific presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $616.76.

View Our Latest Stock Report on TMO

Thermo Fisher Scientific Price Performance

Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock opened at $578.31 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $565.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $489.72. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a one year low of $385.46 and a one year high of $610.97. The stock has a market cap of $217.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The medical research company reported $5.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.50 by $0.29. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 15.02% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The company had revenue of $11.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.28 earnings per share. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Thermo Fisher Scientific has set its FY 2025 guidance at 22.600-22.860 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.28 EPS for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, November 6th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the medical research company to buy up to 2.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.94%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

(Free Report)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.