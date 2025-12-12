Quantinno Capital Management LP Purchases 19,461 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. $CAT

Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 17.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 132,563 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,461 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $51,463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kilter Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Caterpillar in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Compass Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 49.2% in the first quarter. Compass Financial Services Inc now owns 94 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, RiverPark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CAT shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $380.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank Of Canada started coverage on Caterpillar in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $560.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on Caterpillar from $506.00 to $581.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Caterpillar from $570.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $460.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $612.16.

In other Caterpillar news, CFO Andrew R. J. Bonfield sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $571.44, for a total transaction of $5,714,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 55,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,692,062.40. This trade represents a 15.28% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Lange Bob De sold 14,638 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $562.36, for a total value of $8,231,825.68. Following the transaction, the insider owned 80,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,106,333.24. The trade was a 15.43% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 79,061 shares of company stock valued at $41,949,366 in the last 90 days. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Caterpillar stock opened at $625.59 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $552.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $459.04. The company has a market capitalization of $292.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.57. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $267.30 and a 52 week high of $626.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.52 by $0.43. Caterpillar had a net margin of 14.34% and a return on equity of 47.16%. The company had revenue of $17.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.72 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.17 EPS. Caterpillar’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 19.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 20th will be given a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 20th. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is currently 31.01%.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

