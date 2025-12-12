NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA Shares Sold by Thematics Asset Management

Thematics Asset Management reduced its holdings in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 717,225 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 188,958 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises about 5.1% of Thematics Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Thematics Asset Management’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $113,314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC grew its position in NVIDIA by 267,959.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 382,373,765 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $64,976,521,000 after purchasing an additional 382,231,120 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the second quarter valued at about $51,386,863,000. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the first quarter valued at about $15,089,414,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in NVIDIA by 123.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 187,995,213 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $20,374,921,000 after buying an additional 103,889,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA by 15,496.1% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,865,525 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,454,534,000 after acquiring an additional 21,725,326 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NVDA. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $265.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $195.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Evercore ISI set a $352.00 target price on NVIDIA and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Benchmark boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Finally, New Street Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $307.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-six have given a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NVIDIA currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.65.

NVIDIA Price Performance

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $180.93 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $186.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $173.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a current ratio of 4.47. NVIDIA Corporation has a 52-week low of $86.62 and a 52-week high of $212.19. The stock has a market cap of $4.40 trillion, a PE ratio of 44.89, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.29.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 19th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $57.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.66 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 99.24% and a net margin of 53.01%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 62.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 4th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 4th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.0%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.99%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.65, for a total value of $14,772,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 1,654,443 shares in the company, valued at $305,492,899.95. This represents a 4.61% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.96, for a total value of $13,272,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 71,308,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,618,699,602.88. This trade represents a 0.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,629,134 shares of company stock valued at $477,077,768. 4.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

