State Street Corp Increases Stake in Packaging Corporation of America $PKG

State Street Corp raised its holdings in Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,097,253 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,141 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in Packaging Corporation of America were worth $777,037,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Packaging Corporation of America by 72.2% during the second quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH purchased a new stake in shares of Packaging Corporation of America in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Packaging Corporation of America by 40.4% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. 1 North Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Packaging Corporation of America during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Packaging Corporation of America by 150.5% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. 89.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PKG. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Packaging Corporation of America from $262.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Packaging Corporation of America from $238.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 5th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Packaging Corporation of America from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Packaging Corporation of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 22nd. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of Packaging Corporation of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $230.67.

Packaging Corporation of America Stock Up 1.3%

PKG stock opened at $205.29 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $18.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $202.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $202.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 2.00. Packaging Corporation of America has a 12 month low of $172.71 and a 12 month high of $242.68.

Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. Packaging Corporation of America had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 19.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.65 EPS. Packaging Corporation of America has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.400-2.400 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Packaging Corporation of America will post 10.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Packaging Corporation of America Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.4%. Packaging Corporation of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.56%.

Packaging Corporation of America Profile

Packaging Corporation of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

