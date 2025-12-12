The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Cuts Stock Holdings in lululemon athletica inc. $LULU

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its position in shares of lululemon athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 5.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 560,016 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 30,591 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in lululemon athletica were worth $133,049,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Horizon Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of lululemon athletica by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,610 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. GM Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of lululemon athletica by 2.0% in the first quarter. GM Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,992 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its position in shares of lululemon athletica by 4.6% during the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 951 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Optimize Financial Inc increased its position in shares of lululemon athletica by 2.3% during the first quarter. Optimize Financial Inc now owns 2,043 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $578,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Novem Group lifted its holdings in lululemon athletica by 1.4% during the second quarter. Novem Group now owns 3,201 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $760,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. 85.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

lululemon athletica Stock Performance

lululemon athletica stock opened at $187.01 on Friday. lululemon athletica inc. has a fifty-two week low of $159.25 and a fifty-two week high of $423.32. The stock has a market cap of $22.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.71, a PEG ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $173.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $203.50.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

lululemon athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 11th. The apparel retailer reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. lululemon athletica had a return on equity of 42.05% and a net margin of 16.38%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.53 earnings per share. lululemon athletica has set its FY 2025 guidance at 12.920-13.020 EPS and its Q4 2025 guidance at 4.660-4.760 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that lululemon athletica inc. will post 14.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on LULU shares. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $303.00 price objective on shares of lululemon athletica in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group set a $170.00 price target on shares of lululemon athletica and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Baird R W downgraded shares of lululemon athletica from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $195.00 target price (down from $225.00) on shares of lululemon athletica in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of lululemon athletica from $185.00 to $183.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating, thirty-one have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $218.02.

Insider Activity at lululemon athletica

In other lululemon athletica news, insider Nicole Neuburger sold 615 shares of lululemon athletica stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total transaction of $109,470.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 8,993 shares in the company, valued at $1,600,754. The trade was a 6.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

lululemon athletica Profile

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

Further Reading

