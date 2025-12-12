The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Purchases 69,878 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. $EMR

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 790,805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 69,878 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $105,438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Frisch Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Emerson Electric during the second quarter worth about $243,000. Dearborn Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 4.8% in the second quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 10,561 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 33.1% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 78,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,520,000 after buying an additional 19,622 shares in the last quarter. iSAM Funds UK Ltd boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 524.3% in the 2nd quarter. iSAM Funds UK Ltd now owns 13,147 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,753,000 after buying an additional 11,041 shares during the period. Finally, AXA S.A. grew its stake in Emerson Electric by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 427,652 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,019,000 after buying an additional 19,489 shares in the last quarter. 74.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on EMR shares. Wolfe Research increased their target price on Emerson Electric from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Emerson Electric from $157.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. Barclays upped their price target on Emerson Electric from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $155.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $140.00 target price (down previously from $150.00) on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Monday, October 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Emerson Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.67.

Insider Activity at Emerson Electric

In related news, CEO Surendralal Lanca Karsanbhai sold 7,263 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.00, for a total transaction of $965,979.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 196,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,106,836. This trade represents a 3.57% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Stock Up 1.8%

EMR stock opened at $139.53 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $132.17 and its 200 day moving average is $132.86. The stock has a market cap of $78.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1-year low of $90.06 and a 1-year high of $150.27.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 15.87%. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th were issued a $0.555 dividend. This represents a $2.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 14th. This is an increase from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.95%.

Emerson Electric declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, November 5th that allows the company to buyback $0.00 in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the industrial products company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

