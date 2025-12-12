iSAM Funds UK Ltd Invests $354,000 in Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

iSAM Funds UK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,285 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $354,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AVGO. AXA S.A. grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 7.5% during the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 2,415,767 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $665,906,000 after purchasing an additional 169,224 shares in the last quarter. Goldstream Capital Management Ltd boosted its stake in Broadcom by 22.5% during the second quarter. Goldstream Capital Management Ltd now owns 64,401 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $17,753,000 after buying an additional 11,845 shares during the last quarter. Broadleaf Partners LLC grew its holdings in Broadcom by 37.1% during the 2nd quarter. Broadleaf Partners LLC now owns 50,139 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $13,821,000 after buying an additional 13,576 shares in the last quarter. Investors Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych Spolka Akcyjna purchased a new position in Broadcom during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $500,000. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA increased its stake in Broadcom by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA now owns 190,585 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $52,535,000 after acquiring an additional 11,034 shares during the last quarter. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AVGO shares. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $435.00 target price (up from $400.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, December 5th. Argus upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $285.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $435.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $443.00 price target (up previously from $409.00) on shares of Broadcom in a report on Monday, December 1st. Finally, Barclays set a $450.00 price objective on Broadcom and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-one have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $392.46.

Broadcom Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $406.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $138.10 and a 12 month high of $414.61. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.67, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $362.74 and its 200 day moving average is $316.47.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 11th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $18.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.46 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 31.59% and a return on equity of 36.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 22nd. This is an increase from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.20%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 16,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.61, for a total value of $5,755,726.38. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 329,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,468,668.22. This represents a 4.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 7,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.66, for a total transaction of $2,606,754.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 313,330 shares in the company, valued at $108,932,307.80. This represents a 2.34% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 837,433 shares of company stock worth $303,900,352 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Company Profile

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Featured Stories

