WINTON GROUP Ltd Acquires Shares of 1,353 Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $REGN

WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 1,353 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $710,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 261.8% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 948 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 105.2% during the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,917 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after acquiring an additional 983 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp grew its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 550.0% during the first quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 52 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 98.7% in the 1st quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 950 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $603,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the period. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 9.5% in the first quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 14,055 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,914,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on REGN. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $660.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $813.00 to $831.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $704.00 to $708.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Rothschild & Co Redburn began coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $890.00 price target for the company. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised Regeneron Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $779.41.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

REGN stock opened at $746.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a current ratio of 4.06. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $476.49 and a 1 year high of $790.98. The firm has a market cap of $78.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.37. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $661.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $591.76.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.73 by $2.10. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 32.13%.The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $12.46 EPS. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 35.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 20th were paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 20th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s dividend payout ratio is 8.43%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Christine A. Poon sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $654.27, for a total value of $4,252,755.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 2,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,538,843.04. This represents a 73.43% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Jason Pitofsky sold 431 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $651.43, for a total value of $280,766.33. Following the sale, the vice president owned 4,233 shares in the company, valued at $2,757,503.19. This represents a 9.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 7.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Free Report)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.