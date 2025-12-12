WINTON GROUP Ltd Takes Position in Lennar Corporation $LEN

WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 6,072 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $672,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Lennar during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Disciplina Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lennar by 179.8% in the 1st quarter. Disciplina Capital Management LLC now owns 333 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lennar during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC acquired a new position in Lennar during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Lennar by 190.9% in the 2nd quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 573 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. 81.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lennar alerts:

Lennar Stock Down 0.8%

Shares of NYSE:LEN opened at $119.05 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $121.18. Lennar Corporation has a 12-month low of $98.42 and a 12-month high of $157.45. The firm has a market cap of $30.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.76, a P/E/G ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 4.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Lennar Dividend Announcement

Lennar ( NYSE:LEN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 18th. The construction company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.14 by ($0.14). Lennar had a net margin of 7.72% and a return on equity of 11.09%. The company had revenue of $8.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.90 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Lennar Corporation will post 12.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 10th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 10th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.76%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LEN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Lennar in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Lennar from $133.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Lennar in a report on Monday, September 22nd. Wall Street Zen lowered Lennar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Lennar from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lennar currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.77.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Lennar

Lennar Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company’s homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lennar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.