Think Investments LP Buys 94,200 Shares of PDD Holdings Inc. Sponsored ADR $PDD

Think Investments LP increased its stake in PDD Holdings Inc. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:PDD – Free Report) by 58.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 256,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 94,200 shares during the quarter. PDD makes up approximately 4.6% of Think Investments LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Think Investments LP’s holdings in PDD were worth $26,814,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in PDD by 10.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,035,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,352,859,000 after acquiring an additional 2,956,249 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of PDD in the 2nd quarter valued at about $962,785,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its stake in shares of PDD by 899.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 8,985,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,063,489,000 after purchasing an additional 8,086,620 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of PDD by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 8,526,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $892,395,000 after purchasing an additional 1,508,445 shares during the period. Finally, H&H International Investment LLC raised its holdings in shares of PDD by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. H&H International Investment LLC now owns 7,753,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $917,674,000 after purchasing an additional 525,200 shares during the period. 39.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ PDD opened at $111.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $155.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $126.93 and its 200-day moving average is $118.60. PDD Holdings Inc. Sponsored ADR has a 1-year low of $87.11 and a 1-year high of $139.41.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PDD shares. Arete cut PDD from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Arete Research set a $130.00 price objective on PDD in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America decreased their target price on PDD from $141.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of PDD in a research note on Monday, August 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $135.00 price objective on shares of PDD in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.43.

PDD Holdings Inc, a multinational commerce group, owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. It operates Pinduoduo, an e-commerce platform that offers products in various categories, including agricultural produce, apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care, sports and fitness items and auto accessories; and Temu, an online marketplace.

