Motorola Solutions, Inc. $MSI Shares Purchased by Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC

Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 424,250.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,487 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,485 shares during the quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $3,568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MSI. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Motorola Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the first quarter worth $121,000. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 3.2% during the first quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,107 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,236,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 40.6% in the 1st quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 201 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its stake in Motorola Solutions by 119.6% in the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 4,713 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,063,000 after acquiring an additional 2,567 shares during the last quarter. 84.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on MSI shares. Barclays dropped their price target on Motorola Solutions from $509.00 to $495.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Motorola Solutions from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a report on Monday. Northcoast Research raised shares of Motorola Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, December 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $465.00 price objective (down from $495.00) on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Friday, October 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $495.00.

Motorola Solutions stock opened at $368.12 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $406.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $428.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59. The firm has a market cap of $61.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.99. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $365.40 and a 52 week high of $492.22.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The communications equipment provider reported $4.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.85 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. Motorola Solutions had a return on equity of 118.48% and a net margin of 18.71%.Motorola Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.74 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 13.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.21 per share. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. This is a boost from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 34.99%.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

