Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 187,751 iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF $FALN

Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 187,751 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,096,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 86.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 1,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Anderson Financial Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $55,000. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 41.0% during the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL grew its holdings in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 82.4% during the second quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 3,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 1,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $122,000.

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:FALN opened at $27.48 on Friday. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $24.82 and a twelve month high of $27.79. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.22.

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 1st were issued a $0.1454 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 1st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.3%.

(Free Report)

The iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (FALN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance, but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. FALN was launched on Jun 14, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

