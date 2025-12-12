Vestis Corporation $VSTS Stake Boosted by Vision One Management Partners LP

Vision One Management Partners LP grew its holdings in Vestis Corporation (NYSE:VSTS – Free Report) by 8.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,590,017 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 281,000 shares during the quarter. Vestis comprises approximately 12.3% of Vision One Management Partners LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Vision One Management Partners LP’s holdings in Vestis were worth $20,571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its holdings in Vestis by 57.7% in the second quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 9,692,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,535,000 after acquiring an additional 3,547,000 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vestis by 700.5% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,982,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,622,000 after purchasing an additional 1,734,442 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vestis by 49.4% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,669,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,950,000 after acquiring an additional 1,544,001 shares in the last quarter. Stanley Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Vestis by 163.6% during the 1st quarter. Stanley Capital Management LLC now owns 2,191,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,692,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Vestis by 327.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,461,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119,157 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vestis

In related news, Director William Goetz purchased 6,746 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.42 per share, with a total value of $50,055.32. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 29,877 shares in the company, valued at $221,687.34. This trade represents a 29.16% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO James J. Barber purchased 82,367 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.36 per share, with a total value of $523,854.12. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 642,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,086,102.84. This represents a 14.71% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have acquired a total of 170,746 shares of company stock worth $1,091,463 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 13.60% of the company’s stock.

Vestis Trading Up 1.1%

NYSE VSTS opened at $7.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $956.04 million, a P/E ratio of -23.39 and a beta of 0.78. Vestis Corporation has a 52-week low of $3.98 and a 52-week high of $16.68.

Vestis (NYSE:VSTS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 1st. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. The firm had revenue of $712.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $690.65 million. Vestis had a positive return on equity of 2.62% and a negative net margin of 1.47%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Vestis Corporation will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on VSTS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Vestis from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 3rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Vestis from $5.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 2nd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Vestis in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Vestis from $5.50 to $6.30 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Strong Sell” and a consensus price target of $5.95.

About Vestis

Vestis Corporation provides uniform rentals and workplace supplies in the United States and Canada. Its products include uniform options, such as shirts, pants, outerwear, gowns, scrubs, high visibility garments, particulate-free garments, and flame-resistant garments, as well as shoes and accessories; and workplace supplies, including managed restroom supply services, first-aid supplies and safety products, floor mats, towels, and linens.

