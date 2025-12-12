Schwab US Large-Cap ETF $SCHX is Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 868,268 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,831 shares during the period. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF comprises 2.0% of Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $21,220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CX Institutional raised its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 27,108.8% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 62,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,516,000 after purchasing an additional 61,808 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 202,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,942,000 after purchasing an additional 11,420 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 122,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,987,000 after purchasing an additional 2,692 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 13,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 2,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp purchased a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth about $1,555,000.

Get Schwab US Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHX opened at $27.16 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.54. The company has a market cap of $63.07 billion, a PE ratio of 25.66 and a beta of 1.01. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $19.00 and a 52-week high of $27.27.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.