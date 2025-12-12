iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF $SHY Holdings Lifted by Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC

Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 326.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 149,044 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 114,054 shares during the period. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up about 1.2% of Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $12,350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SHY. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 124.7% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 19,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,572,000 after acquiring an additional 10,547 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 757.1% during the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 30,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,553,000 after purchasing an additional 27,254 shares during the period. Ted Buchan & Co grew its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Ted Buchan & Co now owns 137,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,380,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephen J. Garry & Associates LLC grew its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 9.1% during the first quarter. Stephen J. Garry & Associates LLC now owns 26,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,189,000 after purchasing an additional 2,215 shares in the last quarter. 23.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $82.86 on Friday. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $81.67 and a twelve month high of $83.14. The firm has a market cap of $23.92 billion, a PE ratio of 3,747.73 and a beta of 0.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $82.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.74.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 4th. Investors of record on Monday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.2488 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 1st.

(Free Report)

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.