iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU) Hits New 1-Year High – What’s Next?

iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $37.76 and last traded at $37.7760, with a volume of 19216 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $37.54.

iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF Stock Up 1.1%

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $36.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 0.71.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVLU. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 15,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 19,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC now owns 15,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 14,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sutton Place Investors LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sutton Place Investors LLC now owns 7,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter.

About iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF

The iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (IVLU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap developed ex-US equities, selected using fundamental metrics, and weighted by these metrics and market-cap. IVLU was launched on Jun 16, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

