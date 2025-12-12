Third Point LLC Sells 150,000 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange Inc. $ICE

Third Point LLC cut its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 950,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 150,000 shares during the quarter. Intercontinental Exchange accounts for 2.3% of Third Point LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Third Point LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $174,296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 51.3% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1.5% in the first quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 16,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,882,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. American Money Management LLC boosted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 111.0% during the 1st quarter. American Money Management LLC now owns 29,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,169,000 after buying an additional 15,761 shares during the period. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 60.8% in the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 12,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,225,000 after acquiring an additional 4,876 shares during the last quarter. 89.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 1,770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.52, for a total transaction of $269,960.40. Following the sale, the general counsel owned 44,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,743,214.24. The trade was a 3.85% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 1,572 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.65, for a total transaction of $241,537.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 20,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,155,049.10. The trade was a 7.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 175,489 shares of company stock valued at $26,972,956 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Performance

Shares of ICE opened at $163.01 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $154.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $170.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.95 billion, a PE ratio of 29.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.05. Intercontinental Exchange Inc. has a one year low of $142.29 and a one year high of $189.35.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.79% and a net margin of 25.24%.The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.55 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange Inc. will post 6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ICE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $199.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $215.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 31st. Barclays set a $183.00 price objective on Intercontinental Exchange and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Raymond James Financial upgraded Intercontinental Exchange from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.70.

Read Our Latest Report on Intercontinental Exchange

About Intercontinental Exchange

(Free Report)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.