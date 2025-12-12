Brookfield Corporation $BN is Third Point LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Third Point LLC grew its holdings in Brookfield Corporation (NYSE:BN – Free Report) by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,675,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 435,000 shares during the period. Brookfield comprises about 3.8% of Third Point LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Third Point LLC’s holdings in Brookfield were worth $289,149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hilltop National Bank bought a new position in Brookfield in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield in the second quarter worth $33,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Brookfield by 109.3% during the second quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 632 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Gravity Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Brookfield during the second quarter worth $51,000. Institutional investors own 61.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Brookfield alerts:

Brookfield Trading Down 1.8%

Shares of BN opened at $46.55 on Friday. Brookfield Corporation has a twelve month low of $29.07 and a twelve month high of $49.47. The company has a market cap of $115.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 129.31 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.84.

Brookfield Announces Dividend

Brookfield ( NYSE:BN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Brookfield had a net margin of 1.34% and a return on equity of 3.92%. As a group, analysts expect that Brookfield Corporation will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 16th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. Brookfield’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BN. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Brookfield in a report on Monday. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price objective (up previously from $50.67) on shares of Brookfield in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Wall Street Zen cut Brookfield from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 22nd. Zacks Research downgraded Brookfield from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $54.00 price target on Brookfield and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Brookfield presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.47.

View Our Latest Research Report on BN

About Brookfield

(Free Report)

Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Corporation (NYSE:BN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.