Emerita Resources (CVE:EMO) Trading 17.8% Higher – What’s Next?

Emerita Resources Corp. (CVE:EMO – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 17.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.53 and last traded at C$0.53. Approximately 900,841 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 69% from the average daily volume of 533,106 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.45.

Emerita Resources Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of C$173.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.50 and a beta of 2.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.05, a quick ratio of 44.86 and a current ratio of 5.42. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.33 and its 200-day moving average price is C$1.30.

About Emerita Resources

Emerita Resources Corp., a natural resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Spain. It primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and copper deposits. The company is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

