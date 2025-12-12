Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF $SCHR Shares Sold by Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners

Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners lessened its holdings in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Free Report) by 15.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 283,377 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,719 shares during the quarter. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF accounts for approximately 1.8% of Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners’ holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $7,093,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 32.8% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 24,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after acquiring an additional 6,147 shares in the last quarter. L2 Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. L2 Asset Management LLC now owns 13,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 9,015.7% in the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,654,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,408,000 after acquiring an additional 1,636,172 shares during the period. Hendershot Investments Inc. boosted its position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 111,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,793,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the period. Finally, Financial & Tax Architects LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 17.2% during the second quarter. Financial & Tax Architects LLC now owns 112,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,806,000 after acquiring an additional 16,437 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF alerts:

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHR opened at $25.11 on Friday. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $24.04 and a 52 week high of $25.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.02.

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Profile

The Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment grade debt issued by the US Treasury with remaining maturity of 3-10 years. SCHR was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.