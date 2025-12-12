Talen Energy Corporation $TLN Shares Bought by Third Point LLC

Third Point LLC lifted its holdings in Talen Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:TLN – Free Report) by 34.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 785,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the quarter. Talen Energy makes up 3.0% of Third Point LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Third Point LLC’s holdings in Talen Energy were worth $228,254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new stake in Talen Energy in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Talen Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. MAI Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Talen Energy by 115.7% in the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 110 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Talen Energy by 5,100.0% in the second quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 156 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berbice Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Talen Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Talen Energy Trading Up 2.9%

NASDAQ:TLN opened at $368.82 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $391.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $355.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.89. Talen Energy Corporation has a 1-year low of $158.08 and a 1-year high of $451.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Talen Energy ( NASDAQ:TLN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.01 by $0.24. Talen Energy had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 9.83%.The firm had revenue of $812.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $707.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.16 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Talen Energy Corporation will post 15.94 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TLN. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Talen Energy from $453.00 to $445.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Barclays decreased their target price on Talen Energy from $440.00 to $439.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Melius Research lifted their target price on Talen Energy from $427.00 to $576.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Talen Energy from $442.00 to $441.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, Melius initiated coverage on shares of Talen Energy in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $427.00 price objective for the company. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $395.07.

About Talen Energy

Talen Energy Corporation is a U.S.-based energy and power generation company. The Company owns or controls approximately 16,000 megawatts of capacity in wholesale power markets, principally in the Northeast, Mid-Atlantic and Southwest regions of the United States. The Company generates and sells electricity, capacity and related products from power plants that use fuel sources, such as nuclear, natural gas and coal.

