Sintana Energy (CVE:SEI) Shares Down 18.9% – Here’s What Happened

Sintana Energy Inc. (CVE:SEI – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 18.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.38 and last traded at C$0.43. Approximately 4,424,600 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 1,071% from the average daily volume of 377,971 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.53.

The company has a 50-day moving average of C$0.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of C$157.77 million, a PE ratio of -10.38 and a beta of -1.02.

Sintana Energy Inc engages in petroleum and natural gas exploration and development activities. It holds five onshore and offshore petroleum exploration licenses in Namibia, as well as in Colombia's Magdalena Basin. The company is based in Toronto, Canada.

