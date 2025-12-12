Sirios Resources (CVE:SOI) Shares Up 66.7% – Here’s What Happened

Sirios Resources Inc. (CVE:SOI – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 66.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.13 and last traded at C$0.13. Approximately 12,647,802 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 3,037% from the average daily volume of 403,129 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

Sirios Resources Stock Up 66.7%

The firm has a market cap of C$48.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.64 and a beta of -0.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 9.59.

Sirios Resources Company Profile

Sirios Resources Inc engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral resources in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the Cheechoo gold project that consists of three non-contiguous blocks comprising 306 claims covering an area of 157 square kilometers in Quebec.

