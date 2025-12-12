Garibaldi Resources (CVE:GGI) Trading Up 26.3% – Should You Buy?

Garibaldi Resources Corp. (CVE:GGI – Get Free Report) shot up 26.3% on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.12. 124,450 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 112% from the average session volume of 58,823 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

Garibaldi Resources Stock Up 26.3%

The stock has a market cap of C$18.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 0.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$0.13 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.10.

About Garibaldi Resources

Garibaldi Resources Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada and Mexico. The company explores for nickel, copper, cobalt, platinum, palladium, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship property is 100% owned E&L Nickel Mountain Project located to Northwest British Columbia.

