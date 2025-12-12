Genpact (NYSE:G) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at Susquehanna

Analysts at Susquehanna began coverage on shares of Genpact (NYSE:G – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Friday. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock. Susquehanna’s target price suggests a potential upside of 5.64% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Genpact to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Genpact in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen raised Genpact from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Genpact from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Genpact has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

Genpact Price Performance

G stock opened at $47.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $42.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.13. Genpact has a 52-week low of $37.49 and a 52-week high of $56.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.27, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.76.

Genpact (NYSE:G – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The business services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Genpact had a return on equity of 22.55% and a net margin of 11.01%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. Genpact has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.600-3.610 EPS and its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.930-0.940 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Genpact will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Genpact

In other Genpact news, SVP Sameer Dewan sold 26,531 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.70, for a total value of $1,185,935.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 62,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,798,979.90. This trade represents a 29.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tamara Franklin sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.65, for a total transaction of $125,537.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 22,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,015,073.40. The trade was a 11.01% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 3.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Genpact

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of Genpact by 364.2% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 636 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Genpact during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Genpact by 193.5% in the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 678 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. iSAM Funds UK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Genpact in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Genpact during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.03% of the company’s stock.

Genpact Company Profile

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Financial services; Consumer and Healthcare; and High Tech and Manufacturing. The Financial Services segment offers retail customer onboarding, customer service, collections, card servicing operations, loan and payment operations, commercial loan, equipment and auto loan, mortgage origination, compliance services, reporting and monitoring, and wealth management operations support; financial crime and risk management services; and underwriting support, new business processing, policy administration, claims management, catastrophe modeling and actuarial services, as well as property and casualty claims.

