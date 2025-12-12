Diversify Advisory Services LLC Grows Holdings in Accenture PLC $ACN

Diversify Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Accenture PLC (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 29.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,351 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,606 shares during the period. Diversify Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $3,393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACN. HUB Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Accenture by 55.9% in the 2nd quarter. HUB Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,445 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC grew its stake in Accenture by 112.0% in the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 98,752 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,516,000 after purchasing an additional 52,173 shares in the last quarter. Ilex Capital Partners UK LLP bought a new stake in Accenture in the second quarter valued at about $40,234,000. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its stake in Accenture by 4.2% during the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 1,767 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FWL Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Accenture by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC now owns 5,768 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,724,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. 75.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ACN has been the topic of several research reports. Wolfe Research upped their price target on Accenture from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Accenture in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $251.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Accenture from $325.00 to $270.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 26th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $313.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Accenture from $355.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Accenture currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $293.21.

Accenture Trading Down 0.7%

Accenture stock opened at $270.23 on Friday. Accenture PLC has a 52-week low of $229.40 and a 52-week high of $398.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $177.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.24, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $249.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $265.82.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 25th. The information technology services provider reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.05. Accenture had a return on equity of 26.45% and a net margin of 11.02%.The company had revenue of $17.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Accenture has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.190-13.570 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Accenture PLC will post 12.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Accenture Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 10th were paid a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 10th. This is a positive change from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.4%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.66%.

Insider Activity at Accenture

In other Accenture news, CEO Ryoji Sekido sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.47, for a total transaction of $623,675.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $346,763.30. The trade was a 64.27% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 5,917 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.62, for a total transaction of $1,459,250.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 8,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,120,685.38. This trade represents a 40.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 33,319 shares of company stock worth $8,335,225 over the last ninety days. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

