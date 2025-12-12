Laird Norton Wetherby Trust Company LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF $VXUS

Laird Norton Wetherby Trust Company LLC lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,173 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF makes up about 0.8% of Laird Norton Wetherby Trust Company LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Laird Norton Wetherby Trust Company LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $5,748,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 132.1% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 31,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,159,000 after purchasing an additional 17,791 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,582,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,323,000 after buying an additional 310,945 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 3,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 38.1% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 186,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,882,000 after acquiring an additional 51,401 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $247,000.

Get Vanguard Total International Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Stock Up 0.3%

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF stock opened at $76.13 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $74.48 and a 200-day moving average of $71.66. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 52-week low of $54.98 and a 52-week high of $76.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 0.79.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Total International Stock ETF

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 19th were paid a $0.3597 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 19th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VXUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.