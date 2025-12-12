MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. Sells 84,777 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated $QCOM

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lessened its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 5.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,461,062 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 84,777 shares during the quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. owned approximately 0.14% of QUALCOMM worth $232,586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of QCOM. Guinness Asset Management LTD increased its position in QUALCOMM by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 55,410 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $8,824,000 after buying an additional 5,779 shares in the last quarter. CORDA Investment Management LLC. grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 18.6% in the second quarter. CORDA Investment Management LLC. now owns 22,474 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $3,579,000 after acquiring an additional 3,524 shares during the period. Westerkirk Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,539,000. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 8.0% during the second quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. now owns 21,687 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $3,454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610 shares during the period. Finally, Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 174,945 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $27,862,000 after purchasing an additional 5,240 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on QCOM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Monday. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.00.

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

Shares of QCOM stock opened at $181.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $170.54 and a 200-day moving average of $161.89. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a one year low of $120.80 and a one year high of $205.95. The company has a market cap of $194.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.22.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The wireless technology company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.13. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 12.51% and a return on equity of 43.22%. The business had revenue of $11.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.69 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. QUALCOMM has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 3.300-3.500 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 4th will be paid a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 4th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is 72.80%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Patricia Y. Grech sold 203 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $34,510.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.56, for a total transaction of $24,834,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 149,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,718,770.24. The trade was a 50.12% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders sold 164,388 shares of company stock valued at $27,248,752. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

