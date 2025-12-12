Maverick Capital Ltd. Has $63 Million Position in Coupang, Inc. $CPNG

Maverick Capital Ltd. cut its position in Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,102,777 shares of the company’s stock after selling 76,418 shares during the quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. owned about 0.12% of Coupang worth $62,999,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPNG. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Coupang by 50.6% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,321,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,589,000 after acquiring an additional 443,917 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in Coupang in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,675,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its stake in Coupang by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 349,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,469,000 after purchasing an additional 78,445 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Coupang by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 735,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,042,000 after purchasing an additional 169,354 shares during the period. Finally, Long Walk Management LP boosted its holdings in Coupang by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Long Walk Management LP now owns 2,521,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,548,000 after purchasing an additional 104,125 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.72% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CPNG shares. Arete Research began coverage on shares of Coupang in a report on Thursday, September 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho raised their price objective on Coupang from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Coupang from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Zacks Research raised Coupang from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Coupang from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.38.

In other news, VP Pranam Kolari sold 11,653 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.98, for a total value of $372,662.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 147,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,701,795.54. This represents a 7.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 12.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CPNG stock opened at $25.85 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.72. The company has a market cap of $47.22 billion, a PE ratio of 123.10 and a beta of 1.18. Coupang, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.02 and a fifty-two week high of $34.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $9.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.13 billion. Coupang had a return on equity of 6.95% and a net margin of 1.16%.Coupang’s revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Coupang, Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coupang, Inc, together with its subsidiaries owns and operates retail business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. The company operates through Product Commerce and Developing Offerings segments. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

